L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $207.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

