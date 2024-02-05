Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $244.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantronix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

