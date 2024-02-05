Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 12th. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $966,128.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,787,000 after acquiring an additional 623,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

