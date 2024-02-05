Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 380.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,664,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 897,233 shares of company stock worth $11,768,314. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

