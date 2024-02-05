Lear (LEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Lear to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA opened at $135.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. Lear has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Activity at Lear

Institutional Trading of Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lear by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEA. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.11.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

