LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get LendingClub alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingClub Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LendingClub by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $991.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.24%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.