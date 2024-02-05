LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Shares Set to Split on Friday, February 9th

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Friday, February 9th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

LQR House Price Performance

Shares of LQR opened at $2.58 on Monday. LQR House has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $435.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($28.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($25.80). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that LQR House will post -31.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LQR House in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LQR House

In related news, CEO Sean Dollinger purchased 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $106,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,806,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LQR House Company Profile

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

