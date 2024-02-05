LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $98.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

