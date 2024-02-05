LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

