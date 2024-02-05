LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LYB. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.86 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.