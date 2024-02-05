MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.38.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 0.8114323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
