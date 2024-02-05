Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mama’s Creations’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mama’s Creations’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAMA. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mama’s Creations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 0.7 %

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40. Mama’s Creations has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $165.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mama’s Creations news, major shareholder Matthew Brown sold 5,629,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $19,704,723.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.