Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Manulife Financial worth $113,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,721,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,526,000 after purchasing an additional 505,891 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,424,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,221 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,212,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

MFC stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.