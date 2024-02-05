Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MPC opened at $166.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.48. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

