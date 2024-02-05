Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Cut by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

MMC stock opened at $193.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

