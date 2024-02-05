Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.82% of Marvell Technology worth $381,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $188,566,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.53 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $73.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of -103.89, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.