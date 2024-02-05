Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,452,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,913,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.10% of Masco worth $612,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 27.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Masco by 111.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masco by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $68.67 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $69.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

