Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 217,047 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.33% of Church & Dwight worth $751,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

