Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,658,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356,470 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.59% of Suncor Energy worth $709,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.