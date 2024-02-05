Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,632 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.46% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $585,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $167.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.13 and a 1 year high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

