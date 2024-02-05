Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 4,490,164 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490,164 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.40% of GFL Environmental worth $398,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $35.62 on Monday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

