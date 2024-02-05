Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 522,257 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 522,257 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.27% of Veeva Systems worth $416,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $206.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.48.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

