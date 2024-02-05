Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 6,012,281 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 29,922.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.34% of AbbVie worth $899,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $168.67 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $172.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

