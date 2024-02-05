Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 6,012,281 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 29,922.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.34% of AbbVie worth $899,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $168.67 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $172.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
