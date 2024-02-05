Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,682,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,766 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.22% of Fiserv worth $867,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 166.3% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Fiserv by 214.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

