Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,133 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.20% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $486,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after buying an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $581.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $635.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $600.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.41. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $648.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $349,157.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,788,443.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,357 shares of company stock valued at $97,612,157. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

