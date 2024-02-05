Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.83% of Lam Research worth $685,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $838.70 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $900.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $768.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

