Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 821,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.32% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $403,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,992,000 after buying an additional 117,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,362,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 279,601 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $81.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 451.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

