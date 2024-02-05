Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.06 Billion Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.36% of Xcel Energy worth $1,059,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

