Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $390.72 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.84% of Credicorp worth $390,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Credicorp by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

BAP opened at $149.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

