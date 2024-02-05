Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $415.08 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,373,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.14% of Home Depot worth $415,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,331.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

HD opened at $357.23 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $362.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.