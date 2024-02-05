Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $439.83 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,169,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,780 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.22% of Salesforce worth $439,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Shares of CRM opened at $285.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.37 and its 200-day moving average is $230.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total value of $4,244,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.95, for a total transaction of $4,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,626,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,523,669.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

