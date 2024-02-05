Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $467.71 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,014 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.21% of American Electric Power worth $467,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in American Electric Power by 580.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

