Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $535.81 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.79% of Equinix worth $535,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $843.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $847.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $808.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $776.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equinix

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.