Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $548.35 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,554,371 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,840,863 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.68% of Electronic Arts worth $548,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total value of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,429. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.09. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

