Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $563.57 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,989,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.46% of Ross Stores worth $563,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $143.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $144.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

