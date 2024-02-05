Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $618.26 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,702,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.40% of Ingersoll Rand worth $618,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR opened at $83.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $84.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

