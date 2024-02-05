Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $619.72 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,716,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.89% of Otis Worldwide worth $619,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.71.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

