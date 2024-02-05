Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $626.98 Million Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.78% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $626,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $204,981,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $48.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.