Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $646.49 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,059 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.40% of Trane Technologies worth $646,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $276.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $278.81. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.