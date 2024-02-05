Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $793.28 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,258,103 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 184,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.07% of EOG Resources worth $793,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 75.9% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,596,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 86,078 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $110.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

