Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $920.15 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.93% of CoStar Group worth $920,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 55.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,298,000 after buying an additional 1,536,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,633,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $83.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

