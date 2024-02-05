Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,493 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.43% of Extra Space Storage worth $368,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.45.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $143.53 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

