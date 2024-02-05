Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,033 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.96% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $605,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 33,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

APD opened at $258.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average is $279.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.