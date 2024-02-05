Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064,361 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,441 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.84% of Lululemon Athletica worth $410,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $462.40 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

