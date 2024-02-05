Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 295,494 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,374,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,494 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.97% of Yum China worth $689,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

YUMC stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

