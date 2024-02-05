Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 858,446 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,446 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.68% of Diamondback Energy worth $465,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,416,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $150.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

