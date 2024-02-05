Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,237 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.90% of Spotify Technology worth $572,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $123,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,202,000 after acquiring an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $61,189,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $222.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $114.64 and a 52-week high of $224.45.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

