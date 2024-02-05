Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,171,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,932 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.62% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $673,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TD opened at $60.26 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7506 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.19%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

