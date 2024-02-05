Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,888,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062,595 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.84% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $489,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $644,715,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $7,635,941 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.