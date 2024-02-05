Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 115,097 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.40% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $757,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,213 shares of company stock worth $13,068,832 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,047.31 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $776.43 and a 1 year high of $1,054.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $975.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $951.28. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

